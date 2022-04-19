ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Work Nearing Completion On New Tulsa Fire Station

By Matt Rahn
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7mBa_0fE4yqVV00

Work is moving along on a new fire station in Tulsa near 41st and 129th East Avenue. The Tulsa Fire Department said Station 33 will help lighten the load of nearby stations.

The building is starting to take shape as crews chip away at Tulsa's newest fire station, one that firefighter Andy Little said will make a positive impact. "As the city grows, we have to grow with it, so it's important that we continue to get new equipment, have a good fleet, have operational fire stations that have facilities that we need," said Little.

Little said the station will be in a busy area for firefighters. He said nearby station 27 is the busiest fire station in the state, making 15 to 19 calls a day.

"We're just excited to be able to open the station and get more firefighters in that area, which will reduce response times and lighten the load off of station 27 as well," Little said. That's good news for folks living nearby

We talked to several people in a neighborhood across the street who say they're excited to have a brand new fire station so close. Folks said it’s comforting to see a symbol of safety being built a stone's throw away.

"I think it's a great idea, it'll make the neighborhood safer if you have a fire or a medical problem, they can get here quick," said retired Tulsa police officer Doug Cash. He said there might be more sirens heard in the night, but that's no big deal. "Well that's life ... but the tradeoff is worth it," he said.

The new station will have everything crews need to be comfortable including an industrial kitchen, workout space, and a place to rest in between calls. If construction goes as planned, Station 33 will be up and running in June.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Midtown Tulsa fire sends one person to the hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after Tulsa firefighters got him out of a burning home. FOX23 was there as first responders gave him CPR. Right now, the yard is piled up with what fire investigators pulled from the garage. The outside of the home charred. District Chief Pete Matlock says crews responded to the home around 3 A.M. Tuesday.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Garage damaged after fire at Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are investigating after a garage caught on fire Friday morning in north Tulsa. Firefighters responded to a home near Admiral and Yale around 4 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a detached garage on fire. Firefighters said two people were in the house...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One person dead in north Tulsa head-on car accident

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said one person is dead after a head-on car crash in north Tulsa. The accident happened around 9 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said one car was travelling eastbound and one was travelling westbound when they collided head-on.
TULSA, OK
KCEN

Waco Fire Dept. holds grand opening for new station

WACO, Texas — It was a night of cheers and smiles as many Waco residents celebrated the opening of the city's newest fire station, located at 1006 N 25th St. Waco City Councilwoman Kelly Palmer said it's been years in the making. "To see the neighborhood show out in...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Cash
Alt 101.5

New Bonner Fire Station Replaces 50 Year-Old Former Garage

Bonner Fire Captain Toby Ballard and his crew of firefighters are justifiably proud of their brand new fire station. Ballard spoke to KGVO News on Thursday in anticipation of the fire station’s open house coming up on Saturday. “The old station was built in the 1950’s,” said Chief Ballard....
MISSOULA, MT
Post Register

Simpson touts revived earmark process for new Fort Hall fire station

FORT HALL — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson was in Fort Hall Wednesday morning to announce the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have been awarded $7 million in federal funding to construct a new fire station. The federal funding is part of the Community Project Funding process. Known historically as the earmark process,...
FORT HALL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Stations#Police#The Tulsa Fire Department
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two men honored for saving a life on Skiatook Lake

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers honored tow fishermen for saving a boater whose boat sank on Skiatook Lake in July, 2021. On the afternoon of July 22, 2021, Ricky and Danny Jones helped prevent a fisherman from drowning near the Hominy Landing Boat Ramp on Skiatook Lake in Oklahoma.
SKIATOOK, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTUL

Two dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car in southern Tulsa County Tuesday afternoon. OHP says a motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of a car making a left-handed turn on U.S. Highway 64, just east of Bixby. Troopers say the car was clear of the roadway when it was struck by the motorcycle.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

One dead after crash in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that one person died after a crash in north Tulsa this morning. It happened around 7:45 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Trenton Avenue. Two cars were involved. The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy