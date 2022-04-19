Work Nearing Completion On New Tulsa Fire Station

Work is moving along on a new fire station in Tulsa near 41st and 129th East Avenue. The Tulsa Fire Department said Station 33 will help lighten the load of nearby stations.

The building is starting to take shape as crews chip away at Tulsa's newest fire station, one that firefighter Andy Little said will make a positive impact. "As the city grows, we have to grow with it, so it's important that we continue to get new equipment, have a good fleet, have operational fire stations that have facilities that we need," said Little.

Little said the station will be in a busy area for firefighters. He said nearby station 27 is the busiest fire station in the state, making 15 to 19 calls a day.

"We're just excited to be able to open the station and get more firefighters in that area, which will reduce response times and lighten the load off of station 27 as well," Little said. That's good news for folks living nearby

We talked to several people in a neighborhood across the street who say they're excited to have a brand new fire station so close. Folks said it’s comforting to see a symbol of safety being built a stone's throw away.

"I think it's a great idea, it'll make the neighborhood safer if you have a fire or a medical problem, they can get here quick," said retired Tulsa police officer Doug Cash. He said there might be more sirens heard in the night, but that's no big deal. "Well that's life ... but the tradeoff is worth it," he said.

The new station will have everything crews need to be comfortable including an industrial kitchen, workout space, and a place to rest in between calls. If construction goes as planned, Station 33 will be up and running in June.