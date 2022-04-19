Hawaii’s 1st Active Senior Expo is looking for businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The First Annual Hawaii’s Active Senior Expo will take place in the Hawaii Convention Center for two days in June.

Event planners are looking for businesses with excellent services to help educate families on kupuna care.

The event will start on Saturday, June 25, and on Sunday, June 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All businesses that have the desire to help families make informed choices, seek friendly professional elderly care, and more are encouraged to reserve their booth.

For more information call (808) 286-3089 or email HIactivesenior@gmail.com.