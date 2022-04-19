ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii’s 1st Active Senior Expo is looking for businesses

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDWgT_0fE4yLaK00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The First Annual Hawaii’s Active Senior Expo will take place in the Hawaii Convention Center for two days in June.

Event planners are looking for businesses with excellent services to help educate families on kupuna care.

The event will start on Saturday, June 25, and on Sunday, June 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All businesses that have the desire to help families make informed choices, seek friendly professional elderly care, and more are encouraged to reserve their booth.

For more information call (808) 286-3089 or email HIactivesenior@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Is Hawaii seeing a rise in COVID cases?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Could Hawaii be seeing an uptick in COVID cases after the indoor mask mandate was dropped?. Every Wednesday at 9 a.m. the Hawaii Department of Health releases their COVID metrics by state and county showing the current trends. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly Care
KHON2

Man hands officers meth instead of registration at traffic stop, police say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men have been charged after officers inadvertently found drugs during a traffic stop in West Virginia. On Sunday, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration on I-79, according to a criminal complaint. Interested in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
KITV.com

Surfer who died at Maunalua Bay identified as local Hawaii Kai resident | UPDATE

MAUNALUA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) - A surfer was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being pulled from the water by Honolulu Ocean Safety from the Maunalua Bay. At 9:50 am, Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call for a missing woman at the surf break known as Seconds, off of Portlock. The woman was reported missing by friends. Lifeguards responded by jet ski and truck.
HONOLULU, HI
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
KHON2

KHON2

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy