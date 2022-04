-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Matt Camp (filling in for Nigel) Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Quincy Elliot and Damaris Griffin. -Griffin is making his debut and I remember Elliot from his previous appearance. The fans love Elliot as he shoves Blade across the ring and then swivels his hips. Blade tries a drop down and gets caught with a splash though it was a bit off as Elliot over shot and caught him with his legs. Griffin in with Enofe and he gets wrist control. Enofe flips out and takes Griffin to his corner. Blade in and off the top with a shot to the arm. Repeat with Enofe and then again with Blade. Double team belly to back suplex gets a one count. More double team offense gets another one count. Griffin catches Enofe with a nice spinebuster for two. Elliot back in and again the fans love the big man and he feeds off of them. Griffin with the tag and he hits a clothesline. Enofe gets bounced from corner to corner for a bit and that gets a two count. Tag back to Elliot and Enofe tries to fight back but gets POUNCED across the ring in a nice spot. That move always looks good when the guy is great at flying across the ring. That gets a two count for Elliot. He goes to a nerve hold, but misses a butt splash when Enofe tried a sunset flip. That lets Blade get the hot tag and he runs wild for a bit. Running clothesline and then up top with a crossbody on Elliot for two. Elliot cuts off the run with a right hand and tag made to Griffin who hits a slam. Enofe saves and takes Elliot out off the apron. Enofe with a running knee and Blade off with a frog splash for the win as Enofe makes the cover at 6:36.

