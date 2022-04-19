ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jarrett Allen not finishing in the Top 3 for DPOY is a joke

By Chad Porto
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers’ very own Jarrett Allen got robbed of a DPOY Top-3 finish. Jarrett Allen had an exceptional year. He finished with 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 blocks per game. He helped lead the team to its first winning record without LeBron James since 1998...

factoryofsadness.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Dpoy#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Jazz#Suns#Smart And Bridges#Raptor#Smart#Dbpm
FOX Sports

Mavs buy time with Doncic as 1st-round series shifts to Utah

The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star. If Doncic does return from a calf injury this week, it will be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series, tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City where the Mavericks have lost 11 in a row.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: Jazz ‘got to their playmaker, Gobert’

Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches. Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mavericks Have A New Star Taking Over In Jalen Brunson

The Dallas Mavericks knew they’d have to really step it up to get through the first round of the playoffs without Luka Doncic. With Doncic still recovering from an injury, other guys on the squad were told to fill the void. One of those players – Jalen Brunson –...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are your rightful year end winners

The Cleveland Cavaliers trio of Kevin Love, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley should all win their respective awards. The Cleveland Cavaliers found out that Kevin Love, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley were all selected to be in the final three for their respective year-end awards. Love for the Sixth Man, Garland for the Most Improved, and Mobley for Rookie of the Year.
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ vile Game 2 loss vs. Chicago Bulls

Following a very closely contested Game 1 win this past Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks returned to Fiserv Forum last night for Game 2 with the Chicago Bulls. Immediately, things did not look right for the Bucks from the opening tip as the Bulls started with far more intensity, having rattled off the first nine points of the game. While Milwaukee managed to fight their way back into the game and make things relatively competitive, this was a tough one to sit through. Despite the abundance of self-inflicted errors by the Bucks, they stayed in this one until the final buzzer sounded, but it did not matter as the Bulls secured a 114-110 victory to even up the series at 1-1. For several reasons, this is a tough one to stomach, but there will not be time to dwell on it for too long, as these two will meet in Chicago on Friday in a pivotal Game 3. Before that game tips off, here are three takeaways from an ugly Game 2 loss by the Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mikal Bridges and Jaxson Hayes exchanging these two unbelievable blocks will leave you in awe

It’s always amazing to see teams going back and forth in an up-and-down NBA game. Sometimes, that takes the form of one team coming down and hitting a tough jumper like this one from Devin Booker that got him some dap from a baby. Or maybe it’s two players hitting each other with incredible crossovers. At times, it could even be two back-to-back dunks against each other that are pretty spectacular.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

247K+
Followers
462K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy