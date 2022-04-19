Jarrett Allen not finishing in the Top 3 for DPOY is a joke

Following a very closely contested Game 1 win this past Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks returned to Fiserv Forum last night for Game 2 with the Chicago Bulls. Immediately, things did not look right for the Bucks from the opening tip as the Bulls started with far more intensity, having rattled off the first nine points of the game. While Milwaukee managed to fight their way back into the game and make things relatively competitive, this was a tough one to sit through. Despite the abundance of self-inflicted errors by the Bucks, they stayed in this one until the final buzzer sounded, but it did not matter as the Bulls secured a 114-110 victory to even up the series at 1-1. For several reasons, this is a tough one to stomach, but there will not be time to dwell on it for too long, as these two will meet in Chicago on Friday in a pivotal Game 3. Before that game tips off, here are three takeaways from an ugly Game 2 loss by the Bucks.

