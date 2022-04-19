American Cancer Society donates $50,000 to Hope Cancer Resources

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Cancer Society is presenting a $50,000 check to Hope Cancer Resources.

The money that was raised at last year’s inaugural Suits and Sneakers Gala that Razorback Basketball Coach Eric Musselman and Danyelle Musselman chaired.

The money will be used for healthcare and transportation needs for cancer patients in Northwest Arkansas.

“Whenever you donate money to things like cancer research, you know you’re donating the money, but you don’t really get to physically go and see exactly where this money is going,” Danyelle said.

The Musslemans presented the check and heard from cancer survivors about the donation.

