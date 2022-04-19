ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

American Cancer Society donates $50,000 to Hope Cancer Resources

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3E87_0fE4wnbc00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Cancer Society is presenting a $50,000 check to Hope Cancer Resources.

The money that was raised at last year’s inaugural Suits and Sneakers Gala that Razorback Basketball Coach Eric Musselman and Danyelle Musselman chaired.

The money will be used for healthcare and transportation needs for cancer patients in Northwest Arkansas.

Danyelle Musselman joins ‘New Beginnings’ Board of Directors

“Whenever you donate money to things like cancer research, you know you’re donating the money, but you don’t really get to physically go and see exactly where this money is going,” Danyelle said.

The Musslemans presented the check and heard from cancer survivors about the donation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
ABC 4

New Cancer Treatment at Intermountain Offers Hope for Some Patients with Certain Blood Cancers

(Intermountain Healthcare) Patients with lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

"Hockey 4 Hope" Returns to SUNY Broome Support Families Battling Cancer

Broome County will be supporting families battling cancer this weekend, March 25th and 26th, with "Hockey 4 Hope" at the SUNY Broome Ice Center. Established in 2010, "Hockey 4 Hope" is a weekend-long charity event in honor of Constance "Connie" Glauser, who died in 2006 due to breast cancer. Connie's family began Hockey 4 Hope to help alleviate the financial burden of battling cancer.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
soapoperanetwork.com

Soapers ‘Lip Sync for a Cure’ to Benefit American Cancer Society Desert Spirit

On Friday, May 20, a multitude of daytime stars, past and present, will be on hand for a special event in Palm Springs, California which will benefit the American Cancer Society. The “Lip Sync for a Cure Benefit Show” for the American Cancer Society Desert Spirit event will be emceed by “General Hospital” star Tristan Rogers with a special dedication in memoriam of the late John Callahan (“All My Children”).
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Survivors#Charity#Hope Cancer Resources#Razorback Basketball#Musslemans
Nature.com

What cancer survivors can teach cancer researchers

Cancer survivors have been increasingly advocating for research into the long-term effects of their treatments. Some researchers working on cancer survivorship issues engage survivors productively with their teams, but many do not, negatively impacting innovation in this field. Cancer survivors must be included in every stage of this research process.
CANCER
CBS 58

Dodge County family donates $15 million to advance rare cancer research

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58)-- A Dodge County family is donating $15 million to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin with hopes of advancing rare cancer research. Out of all of the cancer research centers in the world, the Michels family chose to keep their donation in Wisconsin, because this is where their own cancer journey began.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares 'difficult' health update on partner Amber after cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts shared a "difficult" update on her partner Amber Laign's health this week following her breast cancer diagnosis last year. The Good Morning America anchor – who is a breast cancer survivor herself – opened up about the internal struggles she faces being Amber's main caregiver, and the feelings of "helplessness" she battles with.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy