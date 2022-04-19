Meet a CCSD 2022 School Partner of the Year: Chick-fil-A, Canton Marketplace of Macedonia Elementary School!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Earlier this week, the Lindback Foundation presented seven Philadelphia School District administrators with its annual distinguished principal award. It’s an award that recognizes outstanding faculty in Philadelphia and South Jersey. The recipients also receive $20,000 to use in their schools. It’s no secret that the Overbrook Educational Center is more than a school. These classrooms are filled with students, teachers, and familiar faces like Grandpa Allen. “I feel blessed every day to come to work,” Principal Meredith Foote said. Foote says her school is unique because they serve a dual population of blind and visually impaired students in the Philadelphia...

