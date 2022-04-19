ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

The Strengthening Families Workshops will be a 9-session, evidence-based parenting skills and family life skills training program that is recognized both nationally and internationally

By Brandi Driggers
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas— Strengthening Families Workshop is a 1.5 hour-a-month commitment to strengthen your family and...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

“We want the way children are diagnosed quicker”, Mother, who was told by a doctor that her young daughter’s fatal sarcoma is probably her period, is urging parents to recognize the symptoms

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month, but their doctor dismissed the symptoms and reportedly said it could be her period. The mother was not happy with the diagnosis so took her daughter to another hospital and was shocked to discover that she had a lump. The 10-year-old child was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma that can occur at any age, but most often presents in children. The young girl died after going through a range of surgeries, followed by nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy