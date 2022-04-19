ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Has contract reworked

The NFL disapproved the contract Smith signed with the Seahawks on April 14, but the issue was amended Tuesday, and the new terms were approved Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Per...

How much do USFL players make? Breaking down the league's salary structure for 2022

One question was undoubtedly asked during the USFL's opening weekend: how much are these guys making, and how does it compare to the NFL?. Unlike the NFL, each USFL player is compensated the same amount. According to USFL News, each player on an active roster is paid $4,500 per game, which ends up being $45,000 for the season if a player remains on the active roster for the entire 10-game regular season. Players on the practice squad earn $1,500 per week, a $15,000 payout if a player remains on the practice squad for the entire regular season. Players were also given $600 per week during their team's four-week training camp.
Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
NFL Executive Goes Public Against Russell Wilson, Broncos

The biggest trade in Broncos franchise history will prove futile in challenging the Chiefs for AFC West supremacy. This, the judgment of an anonymous NFL executive who claimed Denver is still seen as a divisional basement-dweller despite its bombshell acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. “It seems like they are being...
Ian Rapoport
Mario Addison visits Seahawks

The Seahawks aren’t rebuilding . . . unless they are. They have traded quarterback Russell Wilson, leaving them with Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason at the position. They cut linebacker Bobby Wagner. Yet, the Seahawks insist they are retooling, not rebuilding. To that end, the team is...
Cowboys Free Agent Reportedly Visiting The Seahawks

Cowboys free agent safety Damontae Kazee is reportedly testing the waters by taking a trip to the Pacific Northwest. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “… Damontae Kazee is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks today … Seattle looking at pre-draft defensive back options. Kazee is a five-year veteran who started for Cowboys last year and has 12 interceptions.”
Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
Seahawks could make a move for Baker Mayfield

Everyone is waiting to see what will happen with Baker Mayfield leading up to the NFL Draft. After the Browns pulled off the trade for Deshaun Watson, the writing has been on the wall for Mayfield. Things didn't work out in Cleveland, but could Mayfield have a fresh start over...
Browns Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns have been making a lot of big moves this offseason. They’re hoping to add some more experience to their receiving corps with their latest signing. On Wednesday, the Browns signed veteran wide receiver Javon Wims to their roster. Wims is only 27 and turns 28 early in the 2022 season. He has several years of NFL experience but didn’t play in 2021.
