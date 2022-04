US-31 in Manistee and Mason Counties is among six other road and bridge projects that are expected to begin Monday, said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in an announcement. After an investment of $2.4 million by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), about three miles of US-31 between Hoague Road in Mason County and Fox Farm Road in Manistee County will be resurfaced to improve safety and ride quality for drivers, as well as extend the life of the road.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO