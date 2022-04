WLOS — The Hendersonville police chief is now tracking the department’s interactions with the homeless. Police Chief Blair Myhand said they started the new practice in March after an increase in complaints and questions from the community. Officers have responded to 49 calls involving the homeless since March 17. They also identified 14 active homeless camps in the city last month. The Chief says he doesn’t have any plans for the data at this time but wants it on hand should it be needed by city leaders.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO