Laura Ingraham analyzed President Biden's attempt to relate to American families struggling and how the media is turning on him Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Joe tries to feel our pain. A White House fresh out of ideas is casting about for ways to save both Biden and the Democrats in Congress. No matter how much they've tinkered with their messaging, we've talked about this, Americans just aren't buying what they're selling. The press is even issuing dire assessments. Biden is at or near his low ebb in terms of job approval during his term and CNN's latest poll of polls. His approval rating is it just 39%.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO