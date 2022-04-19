ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Police Asking For Help Identifying Amazon Truck Thief

By Tom Conklin
WNAW
WNAW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Facebook comedians are out in force this evening after the Springfield Police Department posted a plea for the public's help in identifying the suspect who stole an Amazon delivery truck from a city street a week ago Sunday, April 10th. The suspect was very fashionably decked out in...

