ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC building workers union reaches tentative agreement to avoid strike

By Finn Hoogensen, Magee Hickey
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceYRe_0fE4tM0K00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A tentative deal has been reached to avert a potential strike from more than 30,000 doormen and other building service workers in New York City.

The Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations (RAB), which represents building owners, and 32BJ SEIU, the union representing more than 30,000 residential building service workers in Manhattan Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, reached a labor agreement Tuesday, one day before the current contract was set to expire.

The contract covers doorpersons, porters, handypersons and building superintendents in more than 3,000 RAB residential buildings. More than half a million New York City residents would be affected if their doormen and other building service workers went on strike. Building tenants would have to take out their own trash, accept deliveries and sort their own mail, among other tasks.

“We got a deal done that protects healthcare, with no premium sharing,” 32BJ President Kyle Bragg said in a statement. “We got a deal done that protects paid time off. We got a deal done that provides the economic security our members need in a time of rising inflation. We got a deal done that our members have earned and deserved.”

Annual wage increases will average 3% over the next four years, bringing the total wage for a typical doorperson to around $62,000 by the end of the contract. The agreement also includes a one-time $3,000 bonus. Union members will continue to receive full family health insurance covering medical, dental, optical and prescription drug coverage.

“The agreement builds on the important work RAB and 32BJ accomplished together throughout the pandemic – protecting jobs and maintaining solid health benefits – and further shows the industry’s respect and appreciation for our essential workers with a substantial bonus,” RAB President Howard Rothschild said in a statement. “We would like to thank all residential building service workers for their tireless dedication and commitment during a tremendously challenging period.”

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by both the union members and RAB board. Once ratified, the contract will run through April 20, 2026.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Disturbing details emerge after Queens mom found dead in duffle bag

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) – The police scene outside of a Queens home on Monday was still active, two days after the body of a mother was found in a duffle bag about a half-mile away. Orsolya Gaal’s home on Juno Street in Forest Hills remained taped off and police are monitoring the property 24-7 […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Video: Man fires gun multiple times while on private driveway

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect shot multiple rounds near a Queens residence Wednesday, police said. No one was injured after the slew of bullets were fired, police said. However, a basement window nearby sustained damage. The shooting happened about 4:10 a.m. at a home near 115th Avenue and 221st Street. A man entered […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Town Of Union, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 25 of the lowest-paying jobs in NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The average New York City resident makes more than $71,000 a year. But there are some jobs that make much less than others. Data journalism website Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the New York City metro area, which includes Newark and Jersey City in New Jersey, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In New York, the annual mean wage is $71,050, or 26% higher than the national mean of $56,310, according to data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

More NYC tenants facing eviction without legal representation

NEW YORK -- As New York City's housing courts process the backlog of eviction cases, demand for lawyers continues to outpace supply.Monday, Legal Aid announced attorneys will be unable to take new housing court cases in Manhattan and Brooklyn for the rest of April.They've calling on state court officials to limit the number of cases on the calendar to ensure low-income New Yorkers have legal representation.Eighty-four percent of tenants who had a lawyer under the Right to Counsel Program were able to avoid eviction, according to the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Minneapolis school, union meet tentative deal to end strike

(The Center Square) – More than 29,000 Minneapolis students might return to school Monday after 14 days of canceled classes because of striking teachers. The union and school say it struck a tentative deal, the terms of which won’t be released until after the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals ratify the contract, Minneapolis Public Schools media coordinator Crystina Lugo-Beach told The Center Square in an email.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Rab#Seiu
PIX11

Where can I buy marijuana in NJ when sales start Thursday?

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Customers in New Jersey interested in buying recreational marijuana will have their choice of just 13 dispensaries when legal sales begin on Thursday. Only New Jersey residents and visitors 21 or older will be eligible to purchase marijuana. Officials said the locations, which had been open to medical marijuana sales, had […]
POLITICS
Gothamist.com

Mayor Adams wants cannabis on NYCHA rooftops. The feds aren’t on board.

Mayor Eric Adams’ vision of erecting cannabis greenhouses on top of New York City’s public housing buildings has run into a significant obstacle: The federal government. At an April 9 panel discussion in Albany, Adams said his team was exploring whether the city could allow cannabis cultivation on the rooftops of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) facilities. The idea, he said, would be to employ NYCHA residents to staff and oversee the greenhouses as the state continues to roll out its recreational marijuana program for adults.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Jobs
KHON2

April 8: Minimum wage might increase to $18 by 2026

The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts. Plaque Psoriasis Typical Signs - Most Wish They Hadn't Ignored!. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy! (Try Tonight) Extremely Effective Anti-aging. IQ Rankings Of All American Presidents. MoneyWise.com. Loophole Allows This Asset To Be Tax And Penalty Free In Your Retirement.
WEIGHT LOSS
News 12

Rising COVID cases can set city's COVID alert back to Omicron surge days

New York City is once again stepping up its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Castle Hill Library is just one of the places that the city is handing out free at-home testing kits today, in addition to the mobile and brick-and-morter testing spots they're also running around the five boroughs. All are part of the city's effort to distribute 6.3 million tests in April.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Mpls. Educators, School District Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis teacher’s strike, which has gone on for three weeks, may soon be over. Both sides have reached a tentative agreement, potentially solving issues that caused the strike in the first place. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers continued to rally Friday. The union says they made gains on a number of important issues, such as pay for education support professionals, protections for educators of color, class sizes, and mental health support. “I am very pleased to announce at this moment that we have reached a tentative agreement,” said Ed Graff, superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools. Just before 4 a.m.,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PIX11

COVID cases rise in New York City, experts say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Experts are warning of an uptick in COVID cases in New York City. According to data from the city’s Department of Health, over 2,100 people per day have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, a 43% increase compared to the past month. Officials say an upward trend […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy