Albuquerque, NM

Man charged with child abuse pleads guilty to gun charge

By Anna Padilla
 1 day ago

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of nearly killing his newborn daughter is facing federal time for being a felon in possession of a gun. Joseph Bresch pleaded guilty in federal court to the fun charge.

He is still awaiting trial for child abuse charges after his daughter was rushed to the hospital in October. Doctors found more than two dozen broken bones and a cut in her throat. Court records state Bresch has a past child abuse conviction in Nevada.

