OPD – Goodbye Mary King

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation. According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed many of the same details previously released by the National Transportation Safety Board concerning a deadly crash near Andrews. Nine people lost their lives in the crash when a pickup truck collided head-on with a transit van on the night of March 15.
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Clifton Police Department is investigating the assault of a 17-year-old girl at Clifton City Park that was recorded by an individual as a group of people gathered around to watch. Police say the “one-on-one” fight happened Monday night and involved two 17-year-old girls.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon. Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
This week, Facebook tributes have been flooding my timeline for Destiney Carey (Cannon), a young mother and entrepreneur whose life was cut short in Copperas Cove, Texas. Carey was tragically killed on April 7th - the victim of a shooting. She was a local designer responsible for a number of beautiful clothing items worn by Killeen women and models. Police have released more information after arresting her boyfriend as the suspect in this senseless killing.
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX – 36 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend.
The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 36 arrests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday including the following:
A Texas teenage suspect released months ago after allegedly shooting his girlfriend 22 times in a Houston neighborhood while she was out walking her dog is reportedly back in custody this week. Frank Deleon Jr., 17, charged with the Jan. 11 murder of teenager Diamond Alvarez, was back in custody...
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Edinburg High School football player has been arrested once again. On Tuesday, Emmanuel Duron, 20, was arrested by the Edinburg Police Department after he was found with cocaine in his vehicle. According to an arrest record, an Edinburg police officer responded to Los Lagos Drive in Edinburg on Tuesday […]
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
SALADO, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas girl was in critical condition after a powerful tornado ripped through her village Tuesday, destroying her family’s mobile home and flinging the child onto a cedar tree where she was found dangling upside down. Miriam Rios, 6, of Salado, was the most...
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A search warrant executed last Friday led police to a large drug bust and landed two people in jail. Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 49, and Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, are both facing multiple charges relating to the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. According to an arrest affidavit, on April 8, officers […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico teen who threw her newborn baby in a dumpster is now asking a judge to allow her to see the boy. Her attorneys have filed a motion to review conditions of release and are asking for more than just visitation. “This wasn’t someone driving to the hospital, driving to […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department announced today that a probationary police officer has been arrested. The arrest happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Jake Salas has been charged with Hindering Apprehension. According to a news release, Salas is said to have provided information to a suspect who was being sought by MPD for arrest. […]
