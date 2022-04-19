ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

School district settles sex abuse lawsuits for $13 million

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 1 day ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has agreed to pay $13.75 million to settle civil lawsuits over a worker who admitted molesting elementary...

