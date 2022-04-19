ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia's Santos announces $250 mln share buyback, targets higher returns

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qS3Mf_0fE4sGob00

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd (STO.AX) announced an on-market share buyback worth up to $250 million on Wednesday as part of a new capital framework targeting higher shareholder returns amid surging commodity prices.

The new capital framework also includes a dividend policy of 10% to 30% of free cash flow, additional shareholder returns of at least 40% of incremental free cash flow in the form of additional share buybacks or dividends, the gas producer said.

Oil and gas prices, already at strong levels at the start of the year, surged sharply in the March quarter after Russia's invasion of Ukraine resulted in supply disruptions amid strong demand.

Santos will release its quarterly sales and production report on Thursday, which is expected to show a big jump in revenue from the previous quarter and a year ago, partly due to its takeover of Oil Search and soaring crude prices.

The Adelaide-based company, which booked record annual sales revenue in January and expects to reap big gains following its $6.2 billion takeover of Oil Search, is experiencing strong cash flow generation, it said in a statement on Wednesday. read more

"We are now in a position to target higher shareholder returns through our new capital management framework," Santos Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said, adding he believes "the current share price undervalues the company".

Shares of the gas producer closed at a two-year high of A$8.32 on Tuesday, and have jumped 31.9% so far this year, compared with a meagre 0.6% gain last year.

The share buyback is expected to start next month, and will be conducted during the year.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shares rise in London helped by gold prices and share buybacks

The FTSE 100 came back into winning territory on Thursday after being caught out the day before for the first time in a week.Trading marginally higher than its European peers, the index posted a 0.1% rise, gaining 6.75 points to end the day at 7,467.38.“European markets have struggled for direction today, caught in a corridor of uncertainty just below recent highs, as the various meetings of Nato, EU and G7 leaders gets under way in Brussels,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“The tone of the various meetings was uncompromising, with Nato agreeing to boost its deployments to the eastern borders...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia's Santos doubles revenue on higher LNG prices

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd (STO.AX) said on Thursday its revenue doubled in the first quarter, boosted in part by its takeover of Oil Search and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices soared on strong demand and curbed supply from Russia. Santos became a global top...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Oil And Gas#Santos Ltd#Oil Search
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Australia
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy