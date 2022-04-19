ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Columbia University to publicly mark its historic ties to slavery, racism

By Michela Moscufo
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzc31_0fE4sE3900

April 19 (Reuters) - Columbia University will add historical markers to four residence halls to acknowledge legacies of slavery and racism and to commemorate African American students, a university professor said on Tuesday.

The markers, part of a university-wide project initiated by President Lee Bollinger after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, include signs at residence halls John Jay Hall and 50 Haven Avenue, formerly Bard Hall, noting that slave owners John Jay and Samuel Bard had close ties to the university.

A marker at Furnald Hall will tell the story of a morning in 1924 when men in Ku Klux Klan robes and hoods burned a seven-foot-tall wooden cross near the dormitory. Furnald was home at the time to law student Frederick W. Wells, the first Black student to live on-campus at Columbia during the academic year. While the cross burned, students ran outside his door shouting racist insults.

The high percentage of students of color, among them poet Langston Hughes, who lived at Hartley Hall in the early 20th century will be commemorated with a plaque there, according to Columbia Professor Thai Jones, who taught a “Columbia & Slavery” course and has led the effort to erect the markers.

Columbia will join Harvard Law School, Rutgers University, the University of Mississippi and the University of South Carolina in erecting plaques in recent years acknowledging the institutions’ relationship to slavery.

Columbia's markers will be installed in the fall initially as digital monitors and could become permanent plaques, according to Jones.

Reporting by Michela Moscufo; Editing by Donna Bryson and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

White Rager Rudy Giuliani Is Big Mad At Nikole Hannah-Jones For “Destroying America”

On Sunday, Rudy Giuliani celebrated Easter by resurrecting his whitey rage in attacking Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The 1619 Project, which he appears to blame for a cultural shift in America that recognizes a nation built on blood, sweat and white supremacy. “All that stuff we’ve been going through with burning the flag […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
John Jay
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Lee Bollinger
deseret.com

Opinion: Finding hope for America on Washington’s M Street

Is America headed in the wrong direction? Should we brace for the end of civil society?. These are questions that have been on my mind, as well as those of many Americans, while I’ve been living and working in Washington, D.C., with interns from Brigham Young University during the past eight months.
WASHINGTON STATE
MarketRealist

Glenn Youngkin Went From Private Equity Executive to Virginia’s Executive Mansion

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican politician with a nine-figure net worth, is being accused of petty partisanship after vetoing 25 Democrat-sponsored bills with bipartisan support from Virginia’s General Assembly. “Some of the vetoes involve very uncontroversial measures … which is not the norm,” Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington, told The Washington Post. “This is a further example of how partisan politics has become in Virginia.”
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Columbia University#Langston University#Slavery#College#African American#Columbia Slavery#Harvard Law School
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy