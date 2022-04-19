ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Kite’s Maryland CAR T-cell therapy site gets FDA go-ahead

By Jane Byrne
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKite, a Gilead company, says the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved commercial production at the company's new CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing facility in Frederick, Maryland. The move follows the US regulator’s recent approval​​ of the use of Kite’s CAR T-cell therapy, Yescarta, in initial treatment for...

Business
