Smithville proved that depth trumps gold at the District 20-4A boys track and field meet at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium on April 11. The Tigers won only two events — the high jump and the long jump — but captured their first district title since 1991 by one point over La Grange. Smithville scored 153 points, while La Grange and Giddings collected 152 and 151 points, respectively, making it the closest finish ever.

SMITHVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO