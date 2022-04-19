Ned Lee Deuel

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; Ada Lora Anderson Kinsman. returned to our Heavenly Father on April 12th, 2022 at the age of 83. She passed away at her daughter’s home in Riverton, Utah. Ada was born May 20th, 1938 to James Cleon Anderson and Selma Jensen in Fairview, Utah. She was the twelfth of thirteen children. She attended elementary school at Fairview, and high school at North Sanpete in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. In her younger years, Ada was very adventurous. She loved to climb trees, and with her older sister Elma hopped on the train in Fairview and ran away to visit grandparents in Ephraim, Utah. She had chores on the farm; and was in charge of feeding the chickens and gathering their eggs. Ada enjoyed being present as the cows were milked, as she loved fresh milk. When she later lived in Salt Lake City with roommates, Ada discovered she loved bowling – joining a league and having great fun. She possessed a tremendous love of life, and always enjoyed seeing and experiencing new things.

