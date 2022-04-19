Ned Lee Deuel

Norma June Johnson, 83 passed away in her home surrounded by family on April 10, 2022. Norma was welcomed to the other side by her parents George and Priscilla Seely, sister Maggie Harward, brother Cork Seely, sister Mona Taylor, daughter Leslie Ratliff, and granddaughter Brandy Whala. She is survived by daughters Cathie (Ed) Shepherd of St. George, Utah, and Keri (Mike) Elkington of West Jordan, Utah, brothers Bob (Thelma) Seely of Mt. Pleasant, Utah, Tuff (Zelrae) Seely of Taylorsville, Utah, and John (Evon) Seely of Winchester Hills, Utah, sisters Patsy Harrill of Carson City, Nevada and Sandra Hansen of Corinth, Texas, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
