Payson, UT

Ned Lee Deuel

 3 days ago
After a life of service, Ned Lee Deuel, passed away in the early afternoon of April 15, 2022, in Payson, Utah. He was born November 8, 1931, in Spring Lake, Utah, to Arthur Lee Deuel and Iris Moore Deuel. He attended schools in Spring Lake and Payson, graduating from Payson High...

Nile Jay Miner

Nile Jay Miner passed away on April 11, 2022, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was a gentle, kind, and generous man. Nile was born September 20, 1953, in Provo, Utah to Farell Dean and Blanche Richins Miner and lived a simple yet meaningful life. He died of complications from a stroke.
PROVO, UT
Ada Lora Anderson Kinsman

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; Ada Lora Anderson Kinsman. returned to our Heavenly Father on April 12th, 2022 at the age of 83. She passed away at her daughter’s home in Riverton, Utah. Ada was born May 20th, 1938 to James Cleon Anderson and Selma Jensen in Fairview, Utah. She was the twelfth of thirteen children. She attended elementary school at Fairview, and high school at North Sanpete in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. In her younger years, Ada was very adventurous. She loved to climb trees, and with her older sister Elma hopped on the train in Fairview and ran away to visit grandparents in Ephraim, Utah. She had chores on the farm; and was in charge of feeding the chickens and gathering their eggs. Ada enjoyed being present as the cows were milked, as she loved fresh milk. When she later lived in Salt Lake City with roommates, Ada discovered she loved bowling – joining a league and having great fun. She possessed a tremendous love of life, and always enjoyed seeing and experiencing new things.
FAIRVIEW, UT
Shirl J Christensen

Shirl J Christensen passed away April 18, 2022, at home in Payson, Utah. He was born December 6, 1945, in Payson, Utah, to Jack H. and Beulah Faye Christensen of Spanish Fork, Utah. Shirl attended schools in Spanish Fork, graduating from Spanish Fork High School. Following graduation, he served in the Utah National Guard for five years, while also attending Utah State University.
PAYSON, UT
Mary Veloy Allenbach

Mary Veloy Allenbach, 97, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 8, 2022. Veloy was born on November 6, 1924, the first child and only daughter of F. Orval Singleton and Lavern Banks, in a rowhouse in Provo, Utah. Although she was a child of the Depression, she had a happy childhood playing with her brothers and neighborhood friends, usually in the street.
PROVO, UT
DeLynn Decker

DeLynn Decker passed away on April 5, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Born September 28, 1947, in Albertville, Alabama, she was the only child of Arthur Decker and Grace Harris. A graduate of BYU, she began her teaching career at American Fork High School and taught at Provo High for over twenty years, balancing high expectations for her students with caring and humor. She loved animals, especially her horses and Boston terriers, which she invited neighborhood children to enjoy, and she visited Africa seven times. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts! Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2:00 pm, at the Pleasant View 5th Ward, 2400 North 1060 East, Provo, Utah, with a viewing from 1:00 to 1:45 pm.
PROVO, UT
Norma June Johnson

Norma June Johnson, 83 passed away in her home surrounded by family on April 10, 2022. Norma was welcomed to the other side by her parents George and Priscilla Seely, sister Maggie Harward, brother Cork Seely, sister Mona Taylor, daughter Leslie Ratliff, and granddaughter Brandy Whala. She is survived by daughters Cathie (Ed) Shepherd of St. George, Utah, and Keri (Mike) Elkington of West Jordan, Utah, brothers Bob (Thelma) Seely of Mt. Pleasant, Utah, Tuff (Zelrae) Seely of Taylorsville, Utah, and John (Evon) Seely of Winchester Hills, Utah, sisters Patsy Harrill of Carson City, Nevada and Sandra Hansen of Corinth, Texas, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
John F Walter

John F Walter, 79, passed away on April 12, 2022, in South Jordan, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, please visit www.legacyfunerals.com.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Donald W Cox

Donald W Cox, 86, passed away on April 17, 2022, in Salem, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, please visit www.legacyfunerals.com.
SALEM, UT
Earl Robert Gossard

A Celebration of Life for Earl Robert Gossard, 1935-2021, will be held at 2:00 pm, April 23, 2022 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center St, Provo, UT. Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Bevin Ace Blackham

Bevin Ace Blackham, born April 18th, 1949 to Ace Walter and Norma Mikkelsen Blackham, passed away April 14th, 2022. Bevin married Carol Jean Christensen on June 20th, 1969. On April 20th, 1993, they were able to take their two children to the Manti Temple where they were sealed for Time and All Eternity.
MANTI, UT
‘Magic mushrooms’ for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Matthew Butler spent 27 years in the Army, but it took a day in jail to convince him his post-traumatic stress disorder was out of control. The recently retired Green Beret had already tried antidepressants, therapy and a support dog. But his arrest for punching a hole in his father’s wall after his family tried to stage an intervention in Utah made it clear none of it was working.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US

SALADO, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds Wednesday. The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Austin....
SALADO, TX
Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Abortion training under threat for med students, residents

Browse any medical dictionary, and before hitting appendectomy and anesthesia, you’ll find abortion. The first two procedures are part of standard physician education. But for many U.S. medical school students and residents who want to learn about abortions, options are scarce. And new restrictions are piling up: Within the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
BYU holds first live commencement ceremony in two years

On Thursday, 6,876 Brigham Young University students filled the lower half of the Marriott Center for the school’s first live commencement ceremony in two years. The energy in the arena was electric, hopeful. Not only had graduates managed to earn their degrees, but they did it through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
