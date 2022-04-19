ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Earth Fair Sunday in La Crosse continues virtual scavenger hunt

By Greg White
 1 day ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The “Green Goose Chase” is continuing in La Crosse.

The free virtual scavenger hunt includes more than 40 missions.

The top teams will win prizes.

The chase wraps up Sunday with special mini session taking place at the Earth Fair in Myrick Park.

Earth Fair starts at 11 a.m. with live music, presentations and the kick-off of the trail trek challenge.

Plus you can take enjoy a guided tour of the marsh.

It’s a fun way to get outside and learn.

“We have live raptors. We have an insect presentation. We also have door prizes. We have tons of children’s activities. We have food vendors,” said Earth Fair chair Erica Black.

You can learn more details here .

La Crosse, WI
