Earth Fair Sunday in La Crosse continues virtual scavenger hunt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The “Green Goose Chase” is continuing in La Crosse.

The free virtual scavenger hunt includes more than 40 missions.

The top teams will win prizes.

The chase wraps up Sunday with special mini session taking place at the Earth Fair in Myrick Park.

Earth Fair starts at 11 a.m. with live music, presentations and the kick-off of the trail trek challenge.

Plus you can take enjoy a guided tour of the marsh.

It’s a fun way to get outside and learn.

“We have live raptors. We have an insect presentation. We also have door prizes. We have tons of children’s activities. We have food vendors,” said Earth Fair chair Erica Black.

You can learn more details here .

Recent headlines on News 8 Now

Ukraine war refugees top 5 million as assault intensifies

La Crosse public transit no longer requires masks as judge cancels mandate

‘Denim Day’ scholarships planned for students in La Crosse, Trempealeau County school districts

From dream to career: Arcadia’s Manny Cruz first-generation graduate from WTC

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.