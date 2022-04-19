Jasper PD identifies body found behind auto parts store

The Jasper Police Department has identified a man whose body was found behind an auto parts store on April 13. (Photo courtesy of Jasper PD)

The Jasper Police Department has identified a man whose body was found near an auto parts store last week.

Brent Michael Foster, 47, of Jasper, was discovered naked by employees behind the store located at 1369 South Wheeler on April 13 in Jasper.

A preliminary autopsy did not show signs of foul play or trauma, and Foster appeared to have died from a "severe heart issue," police said last week.

However, it is still unclear why the man was naked. As the investigation continued late last week, police still suspected Foster may have been dumped.

Jasper police Lt. Joshua Hadnot told The Enterprise on Tuesday following the release of the man’s identity that the officials hope to find out more information about what may have happened to Foster.

“At this point in the investigation there has been no evidence to sustain the body being dumped at the location,” Hadnot said. “We are awaiting toxicology results, that may better help us understand the situation.”

meagan.ellsworth@beaumontenterprise.com

twitter.com/megzmagpie