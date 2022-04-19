ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay: 'Good Dialogue' Still Ongoing For Kupp and Donald Contract Talks

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their win in Super Bowl LVI, the main theme surrounding the Rams Super Bowl parade was "Run it back," as the team looks to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005. So far this offseason the plan to run...

Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos down to five candidates in search for new owner

There will be a new Denver Broncos owner in place once the 2022 NFL season gets going in September. Outgoing CEO Joe Ellis has noted multiple times that the organization wants to have a new owner in the fold once the regular season starts. All of this comes after the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Deebo Samuel Better Without Certain 49ers QB

Last season, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel caught a career-high 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight touchdowns. Apologies if it's "too soon", but Samuel gouged the Dallas Cowboys for 110 total yards, three catches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos' Ownership Auction Receives 5 Bids to Purchase Team

The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Land 'Tough, Dynamic' Pass Rusher

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia's Travon Walker are likely going to be off the board when the Falcons choose, but could they make it four pass rushers in the first eight picks?. In a mock draft crafted up by AtlantaFalcons.com's Scott Bair and Kris Rihm, he has...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
Yardbarker

Bengals Meeting With One of the Top Defensive Tackles in NFL Draft

The Bengals are meeting with Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Tuesday according to Josh Norris. Winfrey is considered one of the top interior linemen in this class. He had 23 tackles (11 for loss) and 5.5 sacks in 12 games for the Sooners last season. The 21-year-old is expected...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Could Have Limited QB Options With 20th Pick

It's very apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for a quarterback with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Where that pick will happen is still in question. Right now, the Steelers sit at No. 20, but rumors say they're preparing for a trade, which seems most likely to go up and grab the passer they want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: 'That’s a unique situation'

To the surprise of pretty much nobody who has followed the matter over the past month or so, former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield did not report for the beginning of the team's voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday morning as he looks to be traded following the club's blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans for star signal-caller Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Analyst has Packers trading up in first round while staying put at pick #22

Brian Gutekunst has traded up in the first round in three of his four NFL drafts as the Packers GM. In the 2018 Draft Gutekunst initially traded back in the first round, only to trade up to take Jaire Alexander. In 2019 he traded up to take Darnell Savage with the 21st pick. As we all remember in 2020, Gutekunst traded up in the first round to take Joran Love with the 26th pick. History could repeat itself in 2022:
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL disapproves initial Geno Smith contract with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted last month that he wanted to re-sign backup quarterback Geno Smith, who filled in last fall when Russell Wilson was sidelined with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand. The Seahawks have since traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

DeSean Jackson Names 4 Teams He Could Have Interest In

At 35 years of age, wide receiver DeSean Jackson appears to be on the verge of calling it a career. But he has a short list of teams that he’d be willing to play for if he were to return. Speaking to Ashley Nicole Moss on Sports Illustrated’s “Laces...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dreams of Deebo; Amari Cooper, Bobby Wagner dish on their Dallas dealings

Cowboys fans were already lamenting the state of their WR room as well as their team’s lack of action in this offseason. And that was before 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel reportedly announced he wants out of San Francisco. Addressing the receiving corps immediately-perhaps even before the draft- just became a hot topic in Dallas again. All this as new Browns receiver Amari Cooper speaks publicly for the first time about leaving the Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Free Agent Reportedly Visiting The Seahawks

Cowboys free agent safety Damontae Kazee is reportedly testing the waters by taking a trip to the Pacific Northwest. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “… Damontae Kazee is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks today … Seattle looking at pre-draft defensive back options. Kazee is a five-year veteran who started for Cowboys last year and has 12 interceptions.”
SEATTLE, WA

