The Hudson Valley Inspired This Wizard of Oz Detail

Some of you may remember my awkward incident in a Stewart's Shop a while back where it may have been best if I didn't show up there again for a while. After a couple of friends and I finished lunch one day, we decided to hit it up Stewart's on the way back to their place. The idea was to pick up drinks and snacks for the night. I grabbed some iced tea, coffee cakes, and bags of cashews and almonds. My friends were in line first and purchased their stuff. Once, they were done, I go up. As I'm paying, my one friend goes, "Hey Conor, can I grab your nuts?" I was so focused on paying that without even thinking, I respond, "yeah man, I'd like that." I look up and see a mortified face on the poor teenage cashier.

HUDSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO