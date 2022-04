Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin appear to have one of the most amicable divorce processes in Hollywood history. Just four months after the pair announced their split, a judge should be signing off on their divorce in the near future. Radar Online reports that the former couple, who split after 9 years of marriage, have come to a settlement agreement. They have agreed that neither will pay the other spousal support. Franklin filed official paperwork in Dec. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Per the filing, the couple separated four months prior. Good didn't hire a lawyer, nor did she file paperwork of her own. Franklin alleges Good gave him the OK to handle the paperwork.

