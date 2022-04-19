Senator Durbin meets with local business leaders during roundtable discussion

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Senator Dick Durbin held a roundtable with members of the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon.

The luncheon included local business, health care, education, transportation, and public safety leaders.

A number of topics were discussed including the invasion of Ukraine, policing, and the state of the economy.

Durbin said too many positions are going unfilled and people must be prepared for good-paying jobs. He said preparing the workforce starts early, with school-aged children.

“We’ve got to reach down into the high schools and middle schools and let the students see the opportunities that are there,” Durbin said. “We certainly need them. So, if they could learn that in high school, and picture themselves, find a mentor, it could mean a good life for them that they couldn’t even imagine today.”

Durbin also addressed inflation and supply chain issues.

He said as a long-term solution to supply chain challenges, the country needs more home-based supplies.

“We have supplies in the United States right now who we can count on, that won’t be interrupted because of a war in Ukraine or a Russian leader who has gone berserk in attacking Ukraine,” Durbin said.

Durbin said as the country returns to pre-pandemic economic momentum, it will help cool rising inflation.

