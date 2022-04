If Joe Burrow could do it, why not other Cincinnati Bengals?. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, safety Vonn Bell and defensive end Trey Hendrickson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Cincinnati Reds welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Great American Ball Park on April 22. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m., with the Bengals making their tosses shortly before that. An email from the Reds says that Apple, Bell and Hendrickson will make their pitches "simultaneously."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO