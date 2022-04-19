Cornyn Broadband Roundtable

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Planning and Zoning Commission had a busy meeting Tuesday evening. Normally there are about four to eight things on the agenda, but this time there are a dozen consent and action items. Half of the requests involve retail or business zoning. City officials say they can’t recall the last time there were that many items on an agenda, and they think it means business in Longview could be on the upswing.

