Longview, TX

Cornyn Broadband Roundtable

KLTV
 1 day ago

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Masks At Airports

SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for City of Gladewater

TYLER, Texas (Press Release) A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Gladewater due to a water low pressure issue at the water treatment plant. More information will follow with an update as soon as city officials have more details. The official notice will be posted soon...
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Longview Planning and Zoning board seeing more requests

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Planning and Zoning Commission had a busy meeting Tuesday evening. Normally there are about four to eight things on the agenda, but this time there are a dozen consent and action items. Half of the requests involve retail or business zoning. City officials say they can’t recall the last time there were that many items on an agenda, and they think it means business in Longview could be on the upswing.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Jeffrey Hampton Sentencing Trial

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Uprooted trees destroy fence at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clean up continues across East Texas as uprooted trees are still being removed, including at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rose Hill cemetery has uprooted trees that destroyed the fencing along Troup Highway and is on the city’s clean up list. The city received 300 reports of...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Gilmer gets $150K grant to upgrade Abney Park

JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

New Longview law enforcement building has room for future growth

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A state-of-the-art East Texas law enforcement facility is set to be complete by the end of the year. After decades of working in cramped spaces, Longview police will have a spacious new facility by 2023. The new over 70,000 square foot, $33 million police station is...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Better Business Bureau warns East Texans of ‘storm chaser’ contractors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday, April 19, will mark one week since straight line winds caused damage to property, homes, and businesses in parts of East Texas, including the city of Tyler. As cleanup continues, the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas is offering advice on protecting yourself from...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 4-20-22 PART D

TYLER, TX
KLTV

What really happens if you pick a bluebonnet in Texas

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers. News 12 answers some frequently asked questions about the state flower. Spring has sprung in Texas, and parks and highways are covered in these blue beauties. “You get this nasty winter...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Hwy 64 Chase Follow Up

NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

JACKSONVILLE CITY STRATEGY

JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott’s inspections could bring more federal attention to border concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There has been a lot of activity around the Texas-Mexico border recently as Title 42 will soon be ending. Governor Greg Abbott in an attempt to control drugs and undocumented migrants from crossing the border--a job he believes President Biden should be doing--implemented new border checks. Raymond Robertson, Director of the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy at Texas A&M, joined First News at Four to break down the impact that trying these new measures had.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

City to fix water leak causing small sinkhole on Pearl Street

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Public Works Department believes a water leak in the 1600 block of Pearl Street was likely caused by a change in weather, but not the recent run of severe storms. Earlier this week, Nacogdoches Public Works noticed water coming up in the affected part...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Longview’s GAP distribution center hiring at job fair May 18

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The GAP Distribution Center in Longview is nearing completion, and is now hiring staff. According to LEDCO, the GAP wants to hire locally and has already made some management hires from East Texas. Some Longview officials have toured the facility and say it’s very impressive. The building is 850,000 square feet, and could employ as many as 1,200 people within the next five years.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

3 Athens firefighters deployed to Big Spring to help fight wildfires

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Athens says three of their firefighters are going to provide mutual aid to departments in the Big Spring area. Athens Fire and Rescue’s fire driver Brock Bozeman, firefighter Justin Miller, and firefighter Jonathan Surlet deployed Tuesday morning to Big Spring as part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike team. The TIFMAS program is coordinated by the Texas A&M Forest Service and is a framework through which fire and rescue agencies work together to provide support for state and national incidents as diverse as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and wildfires.
ATHENS, TX

