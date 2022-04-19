Cornyn Broadband Roundtable

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Athens says three of their firefighters are going to provide mutual aid to departments in the Big Spring area. Athens Fire and Rescue’s fire driver Brock Bozeman, firefighter Justin Miller, and firefighter Jonathan Surlet deployed Tuesday morning to Big Spring as part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike team. The TIFMAS program is coordinated by the Texas A&M Forest Service and is a framework through which fire and rescue agencies work together to provide support for state and national incidents as diverse as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and wildfires.
