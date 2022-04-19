ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child stuck by dirty needle on New Orleans school's playground

WWL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother is living what she calls “a parent’s nightmare” after her daughter was stuck by a used syringe while playing on her school’s playground. When we went to the school the next day, we saw there were still...

www.wwltv.com

Edrina Williams
1d ago

This is so sad. I use to work at a school and every morning we would go out and walk the whole yard for things like that. School use to be a safe place for kids not no more. Lord I hope and 🙏 that baby be OK. ❤❤

Bruce Eipperle
1d ago

Where are the cameras recording the drug use in the school yards. Shouldn't be hard to see who is tossing the needles. There are 1000's of cameras all over New Orleans, but none on the school grounds?

