Man charged in fatal shooting outside KCMO gas station

A 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused in the April 15 shooting death of a man outside a gas station.

Jackson County Prosecutors charged Justin Owens-Harrell with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 33-year-old Skyler Smith.

Owens-Harrell got into a struggle with Smith over a handgun outside a convenience store/gas station at 3800 East Gregory Boulevard, according to a court document.

His father told police he drove by the gas station, saw his son and pulled into the gas station, the court document states. He saw his son pull a handgun and yelled, "you better not."

Owens-Harrell and Smith struggled over the gun and Smith was shot.

He died a short time later at a hospital.

