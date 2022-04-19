ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man charged in fatal shooting outside KCMO gas station

By Steve Kaut
 1 day ago
A 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused in the April 15 shooting death of a man outside a gas station.

Jackson County Prosecutors charged Justin Owens-Harrell with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 33-year-old Skyler Smith.

Owens-Harrell got into a struggle with Smith over a handgun outside a convenience store/gas station at 3800 East Gregory Boulevard, according to a court document.

His father told police he drove by the gas station, saw his son and pulled into the gas station, the court document states. He saw his son pull a handgun and yelled, "you better not."

Owens-Harrell and Smith struggled over the gun and Smith was shot.

He died a short time later at a hospital.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 2

Infidel Instructor
1d ago

And, what do the surveillance cameras say about the allegeds story? Do the video support Owen-Harrell's interpretation of events???What about witnesses???? What are they alleging to have happened??

Reply
3
