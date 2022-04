(Harlan) The Harlan City Council approved the contract for the City Hall Parking Lot improvement project on Tuesday. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys says ten people opened the plans, and two contractors provided bids for the project. Gettys says the engineer’s estimate was $33,370.00, and the two bidders were Ten Point Construction out of Denison and Precision Concrete from Atlantic.

