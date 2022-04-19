ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Bell County Annex building to move to downtown Killeen

By Kristina Davis
 1 day ago
The Killeen City Council voted last week to move the Bell County Killeen Annex from its current location into a $10 million up-and-coming building in downtown Killeen.

Most city council members believe this to be a way to boost the downtown Killeen area, but local business owners in the area think there's a lot more to the problem.

“Moving it a block and a half over, I don’t see how that’s gonna help much, because the real problem with the downtown area is … the homeless," said Tyrone Murphy, owner of Blades Barbershop.

Mellisa Brown spoke on behalf of the city saying “There are conflicting sides to this. There are arguments that it will bring in foot traffic; it will bring in business and help us revitalize downtown Killeen.”

Whether or not this move will be the big boost downtown Killeen needs, we have yet to find out.

Comments / 1

