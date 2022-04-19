Buffalo man arraigned after alleged attempted sex acts toward minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of attempted criminal sexual acts.

Juliene Moore, 40, also known as Julian Johnson, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the first and second degrees, a Class C and Class E felony, respectively, as well as one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class E felony.

If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

According to the DA’s office, Moore allegedly approached a minor on the North Buffalo Rails to Trails path near Heath Street and Angle Street in Buffalo on March 31. He is accused of grabbing the victim’s waist from behind and covering the victim’s mouth with his other hand, while attempting to subject them to sexual contact by force. The victim reportedly screamed and tried to fight off the attack. The victim did not know Moore, who is said to have rode off on a bicycle when two bystanders intervened.

Moore was arrested shortly after and was arraigned on April 1 on charges of attempted criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled to return on May 5 on Tuesday’s charges and continues to remain held without bail.

