Google announces plan to invest millions in Virginia home base, giving thousands to local nonprofit

Three Virginia-based nonprofit organizations serving the maternal health needs of women in historically underserved communities will share $1.45 million in grants awarded by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.
National Landing, the name coined in 2018 by economic development officials in Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, as part of branding efforts for winning Amazon’s decision to choose the area for its second headquarters, has released a study citing data that shows it is one of the nation’s leading innovation districts.
(WFXR) — Delta-8 is a naturally occurring compound in cannabis plants. It has similar properties to Delta-9 THC — the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, but it’s much milder. However, the compound was concentrated and marketed as a loophole cannabinoid that can still get you high. “It was being sold in gas stations. It was being […]
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Rising mortgage rates are causing a shift in Virginia’s housing market. Virginia REALTORS released its March 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report on Wednesday. According to a release, there were about 11,450 home sales during the month of March, which is down six percent from...
CHARLOTTE — Slim Chickens cracked into the Charlotte market with its first restaurant this month — and more locations are on the way. Break Bread Ventures’ Josh Frankel, Jonathan Crumpler and Rob Bryan have teamed up to bring 30 locations of the Arkansas-based chicken chain to the Carolinas and Virginia. That includes 15 restaurants in the Charlotte metro.
CRACKER Barrel is known for its famous rocking chairs, warm fireplaces and filling meals at low prices. A huge breakfast plate will normally only run you about $10. If you’ve ever wondered how prices are able to remain so affordable, here are some secrets that not even the most frequent Cracker Barrel patron would know.
Jacqueline Mars is a billionaire and businesswoman who lives in Fauquier County, Virginia, according to Forbes. She's also the richest person in the state of Virginia. Jacqueline Mars was recently ranked by Bloomberg Billionaires Index as the 48th richest person in the world, with a net worth exceeding $43.4 billion.
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
Maryland's legendary-yet-forgotten Elktonia Beach will soon be given proper treatment after the five-acre property was recently confirmed to be getting developed into a history-themed waterfront park in Annapolis.
A Florida Dollar General store manager has found herself without a job amid ongoing staffing shortages after posting a video on TikTok. After growing tired of the laborious conditions she was subjected to work in, Mary Gundel, 33, decided to take action. Article continues below advertisement. The now-former Dollar General...
A HUGE new guaranteed income program is offering $6,000 over the next year -- and applications are opening in just days. A new Chicago universal basic income pilot program will pay out $500 a month for a full year to help some struggling low-income residents in the city. As many...
A former director at Princeton Community Hospital has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was fired after he voiced concerns about the safety of patients during a surge of COVID-19 cases. Former Director of Cardiopulmonary and Therapy Services Mark Mustard was fired from his job at the West Virginia University Medicine affiliate in September 2021. […]
ROANOKE, Va. – Four Virginia cities are among the top ten cleanest places to live in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. The annual air quality “report card” tracks exposure to unhealthy levels of smog, soot and short-term spikes in particle pollution, over a three-year period.
PHILADELPHIA — Benefits Data Trust, a Philadelphia nonprofit that helps people overcome barriers to government benefits for food, housing and health care, received a $20 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. The gift allows the group to “energize our...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New state legislation going into effect next year will crack down on “farm use” vehicle abusers. In Virginia, certain exemptions are in place for farmers to use farm vehicles on state roads with minimum requirements. These farmers have taken to displaying “farm use” placards on their vehicles to indicate to law enforcement the use for their vehicles.
