Philadelphia, PA

Gary Trent Jr. (illness) questionable in Game 3 for Toronto Wednesday night

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Trent Jr. was initially listed...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Embiid Hits Game Winning 3 in Wild OT Win Over Raptors

3 observations after game-winning Embiid 3, Sixers' gritty OT win over Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers overcame a 17-deficit, a five-point first half from their best player, and a general feeling that everything in the world was going wrong to earn a 3-0 series advantage with a 104-101 overtime win Wednesday night over the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Joel Embiid's last-second trey in OT lifts 76ers over Raptors

Joel Embiid sank a turnaround 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to play in overtime and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 3-0 and will look to complete a sweep on Saturday in Toronto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

76ers vs. Raptors: Joel Embiid's game-winning 3 in OT sinks Toronto, propels Philly to commanding 3-0 lead

Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors blessed us with an epic ending. With 2.5 seconds remaining in overtime and the game tied at 101-101, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid knocked down arguably the biggest shot of his entire career. The ball was inbounded to Embiid just beyond the 3-point line with less than a second remaining on the shot clock, and the big fella corralled the pass, turned and launched a shot over Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. The ball headed for the rim like a heat-seeking missile and hit nothing but the bottom of the net. Splash.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Embiid nails OT game-winner as 76ers drop Raptors into 3-0 hole

Thanks to a harried 3-pointer from MVP finalist Joel Embiid in the final 0.8 seconds of overtime, the Philadelphia 76ers pushed the Toronto Raptors to the brink of elimination, overcoming an early 17-point hole to beat Canada's team 104-101 on its home floor. When asked postgame about where the clutch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (hamstring) likely out for Suns multiple games

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Games 3 and 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Booker is still undergoing testing to determine the full extent of the injury, but it looks like he will miss at least the next two games in New Orleans, per Woj. For what it's worth, the Suns announced that Booker is without a timetable for a return. There will be more minutes available in the Suns' rotation for Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Aaron Holiday. The offense will also rely more on Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton for production. Game 3 will be played on Friday and Game 4 will be played on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

