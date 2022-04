Victoria arrives at Newman-Locke, where Ashland is waiting. He was up and out early. She asks if he has anymore thoughts on moving forward. Locke stuns her by saying he’s having second thoughts about their plan. He’s referring to the trip to Tuscany. He knows they need to stay there and get proof that Adam set him up, but he was looking forward to spending time with her. He can see the toll this is taking on her. Locke is sorry they missed the opportunity to reconnect. Victoria vows they’ll create an oasis for themselves and make themselves untouchable while they find proof Adam is behind this. Ashland intones, “Once we clear my name and the truth comes to light.” Victoria asks, “Is there something else you want to tell me?”

