WeatherMinds: Reasons to look into the sky this week

On a long-enough scale, our Sun is rather predictable. Roughly every 11 years, it goes through a cycle of high and low activity, the former characterized by an uptick in sunspots, flares, and coronal mass ejections. On a cycle-to-cycle basis, it can be hard to predict how much activity our Sun is going to go through; but there is always an increase to maximum sunspot activity, and a decrease back down to minimum. Well, almost always. In the 17th century, the Sun went through a period in which almost no sunspots appeared at all. From 1645 to 1715, this period encompassed several...

ASTRONOMY ・ 26 DAYS AGO