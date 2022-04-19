ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

WeatherMinds: Reasons to look into the sky this week

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, four planets have lined up...

Indy100

Nasa spots comet that's bigger than anything they've ever seen heading towards Earth

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
NBC News

The largest comet ever seen is swinging through our solar system

A huge comet with a solid center more than twice the width of Rhode Island is on an orbital path that will swing it inside our cosmic neighborhood, astronomers say. The icy interloper is traveling 22,000 mph from the edge of the solar system toward the sun. In a study published Tuesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, scientists said the comet is no cause for concern because it will not pass anywhere near Earth.
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
Space.com

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is coming on April 30

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
CNET

Hubble Confirms Huge Comet With 85-Mile-Wide 'Dirty Snowball' Nucleus

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope team likens comets to dirty snowballs with spectacular multimillion-mile-long tails. Comets look fuzzy, but they have a packed nucleus of ice and dust. Hubble has now confirmed the largest comet nucleus ever discovered, a stunner of a snowball that could be 85 miles (137 kilometers) across.
Space.com

Tracks of China's Zhurong Mars rover spotted by NASA orbiter (photo)

A NASA spacecraft orbiting Mars has spotted China's Zhurong rover down on the surface, providing an epic overview of the vehicle's travels through the red dirt. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Zhurong on March 11, according to a post from the researchers behind MRO's powerful HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.
Space.com

Venus, Mars and Saturn form a celestial triangle before dawn: How to see it

You can spot a triangular alignment of three bright worlds Sunday (March 27) and Monday (March 28) in the predawn hours. Involved in this collection of worlds will be cloudy Venus, bright Mars and ringed Saturn. Also joining them on Monday will be the crescent moon, making this a bright group indeed. You can see this entire collection with the naked eye, but a bit more detail will be visible in binoculars or a telescope.
ScienceAlert

The Sun Was Once Eerily Quiet For 70 Years. A Nearby Star Could Explain Why

On a long-enough scale, our Sun is rather predictable. Roughly every 11 years, it goes through a cycle of high and low activity, the former characterized by an uptick in sunspots, flares, and coronal mass ejections. On a cycle-to-cycle basis, it can be hard to predict how much activity our Sun is going to go through; but there is always an increase to maximum sunspot activity, and a decrease back down to minimum. Well, almost always. In the 17th century, the Sun went through a period in which almost no sunspots appeared at all. From 1645 to 1715, this period encompassed several...
CNET

NASA Spots Oddball Mars Crater That's Out of Round

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Everyone knows what an impact crater looks like. It's a round divot, except when it's not. NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter trained its HiRise camera on an unusual crater on the red planet, and researchers have puzzled through how it likely got its shape.
Astronomy.com

The Sky This Week:

With the Moon a waning crescent, the evening hours are once again yours for deep-sky observing. Let’s start with something easy, coupled with something hard: dwarf planet 1 Ceres and the dark nebula Barnard 19. Ceres is visible in the west this evening after dark, best captured in a...
BigCountryHomepage

Ancient meteor shower to pass over the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Lyrid Meteor Shower, which is set to pass over the Big Country, brings an end to the annual meteor shower drought that occurs January through mid-April. While not as “flashy” as other showers during the year, this is one of the oldest showers in history.   Lyrid Meteor Shower history […]
WDSU

Looking great through the week

