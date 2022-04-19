ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead in highway crash near Leonard

By Ryan Love
 1 day ago
Two people are dead after a crash on US-64 on Tuesday afternoon near Leonard.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Bixby Fire Department responded to the crash on US-64.

OHP officials told 2 News Oklahoma that a motorcycle rider moving fast down the highway hit an SUV making a left turn.

