Two dead in highway crash near Leonard
Two people are dead after a crash on US-64 on Tuesday afternoon near Leonard.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Bixby Fire Department responded to the crash on US-64.
OHP officials told 2 News Oklahoma that a motorcycle rider moving fast down the highway hit an SUV making a left turn.
