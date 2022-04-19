ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass confusion as mask mandates remain at LaGuardia, JFK

By Georgett Roberts, Emily Crane
New York Post
 1 day ago

Travelers were in a state of mask confusion Tuesday, with airports and other major transport hubs in New York still requiring face coverings — even as other states, including New Jersey, axed requirements almost immediately after a judge struck down a federal mandate.

Mandatory mask rules will remain in place at LaGuardia and JFK airports, the Port Authority said, but not at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“It’s extremely confusing, I can tell you that. It’s insane. You see some people wearing masks, you see some not wearing masks,” Eli Dino, 22, told The Post as he arrived at LaGuardia for his flight to Florida Tuesday afternoon.

Airlines and airports across the country quickly abandoned mask mandates after the Transportation Security Administration said Monday it would no longer enforce the federal mask order for public transport after a Florida federal judge ruled the CDC had overstepped its authority in imposing the rule.

Despite signs throughout LaGuardia’s terminals calling for masks to still be worn, elated flight attendants and pilots had already ditched them Tuesday after several airlines — including United, Delta and American — relaxed their policies for customers and crews.

Some people are deciding to wear masks while others are not in LaGuardia airpot.
Gregory P. Mango

“Wherever I go, whatever is the rule, I’ll do it,” tourist Danielle Correro, 49, told The Post as she prepared to fly home to Mississippi. “I try to comply and be respectful, but it’s hard because there are so many different rules right now, it’s hard to grasp all of them to know what to do.

see also Here's where you still need a mask after judge voids federal mandate

“It would be nice for everybody to be on the same page,” she added, “but America is a big place and I think it’s going to be difficult … and getting us all to agree on something is hard.”

Her daughter, Mae, added: “We are coming from different parts of the United States and with different rules at different airports, it’s hard to keep up.”

The Port Authority, which oversees transit hubs in both New York and New Jersey, said the different rules between its major airports, bus and train hubs was down to public health guidance in each state.

Masks are also still required on MTA subways and buses, as well as on the Metro-North and Long Island Railroad. New Jersey has axed its mask requirements on NJ Transit. Customers on the PATH rail, which runs through both states, will have to keep their faces covered as well. Amtrak, meanwhile, announced that masks are optional for travelers and employees.

Mask mandates are still in place at LaGuardia and JFK airports, but not Newark Liberty International Airport.
Gregory P. Mango

“New York and New Jersey are so close, they should be on the same page,” Noran Zaher, 22, told The Post at Penn Station, which services NJ Transit. “Politics in the US is so divided nowadays. It’s kind of ridiculous that New York and New Jersey couldn’t even come to that agreement.”

Rich Stevens, an entrepreneur en route to New Jersey, told The Post he wasn’t wearing a mask in the station because, “The signs say NJ Transit. It’s managed by Amtrak and Amtrak took it off.”

“To me this is the New Jersey area,” Stevens added. “They don’t say MTA. I can’t buy a ticket here to go on the A train. I can only buy a ticket to New Jersey.”

One traveller made the choice to not wear a mask at the airport.
Gregory P. Mango

“New York should follow New Jersey,” 27-year-old Chelsea Mesa said. “It’s ridiculous, it really is. You have people who live in New Jersey and work in New York, or live in New York and work in New Jersey. You are commuting and you had to deal with two sets of rules? It’s not practical.”

“I think it should be still mandatory,” banker Kathy Smith disagreed. “New Jersey is worse than New York [for COVID]. If New York is keeping it, then it should be the same in New Jersey.”

“It’s going to be my choice when I decide to take it off,” she added.

Comments / 1

New York Post

New York Post

