Orsolya Gaal slay: Law enforcement sources explain why sloppy slaughter probably wasn’t planned

By Larry Celona, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 1 day ago

Orsolya Gaal’s murderer apparently didn’t go to her home planning to kill her, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Tuesday.

The frenzied deadly attack on the married Forest Hills mom was too sloppy, for one thing, sources said.

“[Detectives] don’t think it was a planned murder,’’ a source said.

“He left a blood trail for five blocks from the house,’’ the source said.

“It was like a trail of bread crumbs.

“If you want to kill somebody, you try to make it a little cleaner, be a little more prepared. He didn’t go with something to move her body. He took something from the house.

“I’m sure with that kind of blood, there’s lots of DNA there,’’ the source said. “The killer’s DNA has gotta be in that blood. It’s not a clean scene.’’

Gaal, the 51-year-old mother of two teenage boys, was stabbed nearly 60 times inside her family’s Tudor-style home around 12:40 a.m. Saturday and stuffed into a black duffel bag taken from the house.

Her body was later found inside the bloodied bag about a half-mile away by a man walking his dogs.

Cops are now looking to question her handyman ex-lover , sources told The Post.

Police have not identified a suspect or a person of interest in the vicious slaying but said they do want to talk to handyman, who had intimate knowledge of the Juno Street home and knew where the family kept a spare key, The Post has learned.

The suspect placed Gaal’s body in her son’s hockey duffle bag.
Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times inside her home.
Facebook/Orsolya Gaal
There were no signs of forced entry into the home, which has police assuming Gaal knew the suspect.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Arrjuna Jack, an electrician who worked with Orsolya Gaal and her husband, places flowers in front of the home.
(Kevin C. Downs for The New York

Cops said there were no signs of forced entry into the home and that the slaying seems to have been done by someone who knew Gaal and was angry at her, given its viciousness.

Gaal had gone out to a show at Lincoln Center with friends Friday and was later spotted at a local watering hole by herself , sources said. She spent about 40 minutes at the bar apparently waiting for someone before she left, they said.

Haunting doorbell cam footage shows a mysterious figure lugging the duffel bag away from her house around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, less than four hours before it was found.

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
