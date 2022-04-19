ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming High budding filmmakers need your vote

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 1 day ago
DEMING – Deming High students in Liz Gomez’s Media Club need your vote. Students worked on two short films – a documentary and a comedy – for the Film Prize Junior New Mexico Competition in Santa Fe.

Joaquin Kriegel, a junior, and seniors Jared Trevizo and Victoria Chacon submitted their films for the competition and the voting ends at midnight on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

You can view the Deming High entries and cast your votes at https://www.filmprizenm.com/video/deuce/.

Joaquin’s comedy stars senior standout soccer player Kevin Martinez and puts him in the spotlight of a typical school day. His reputation is about to get flushed away if he doesn’t make it to class on time (We’ll just leave it at that).

Pay attention to Kevin’s break into the fifth element when he appears to break from the screen and talk directly to the audience. This is the element that made director/actor/comic Woody Allen renowned as a movie maker.

The New Mexico Film Prize Junior interviewed Joaquin for the virtual red carpet.

The interview

Tell us about the film you entered into the Film Prize Junior competition.

I have been making short horror films since I was in elementary school. This is my first comedy. It is inspired by John Hughes films from the 80s, specifically Ferris Bueller.I enjoyed his characters and the idea of using a school setting. I tried to take issues like tardiness, not letting your teacher or teammates down and portray it in a comedic tone. Throughout the film we paid small tributes to Ferris Bueller while also making it authentic to the story I wanted to tell about Kevin.

Tell us about a scene you had an absolute blast filming!

The scene I had a blast filming was when several students are exiting the bathroom and the security guard yells at them. It had some action, required props and quick camera movement. The overall humor of the scene is something every generation can relate to. Our entire cast and crew had fun filming it and were laughing on set. Also, my younger brother has made cameos in all my short films. I was excited to include him in this one as well.

If there is one thing you want the audience to get out of your film, what would that be?

I want my audience to leave this film with a humorous take on a real high school experience. Also, remember to get to class on time.

What was the most difficult part of trying to complete your film? Did you learn anything about yourself during the process?

The most difficult part of making the film was learning new equipment on the days we were shooting, overcoming technical difficulties, and managing the cast. Throughout this experience, I learned how to become a better director. I became more confident in my vision and telling the story I wanted to tell.

Why are opportunities like Film Prize Junior important to you as a creative?

Opportunities like Film Prize Junior are important to me as a creative because it offers me a space to explore my interests and learn new things. It also allows me to showcase my film on a larger scale and network with people in the film industry. I appreciate this opportunity and the resources Film Prize Junior offered, especially coming from a small community.

The film also stars Walter Hand, Alejandro "BBoy" Chavez, Amy Chavez, Elesbeth Granados, Arlette Rubio, Roman Kriegel, Savannah Borquez, Conrad Jacquez, and the boy’s soccer team.

Students who helped on set were Itza Guzman, Aleeza Guzman, Santana Valentine, Annette Guzman, Sarah Guzman, Armando Pacheco, Josue Ochoa, and Ezekiel Gallegos.

Over 60 films were entered in the high school division and here are the instructions for voting for your favorite film.

• Visit the Film Prize Junior New Mexico website. If you click on Deming, it will take you to our short films. The comedy, Deuce and documentary, Estela en el Mar.

• Watch a minimum of three (3) middle school films or three (3) high school films.

• Visit the voting form at the top of the page under "How to Participate in Film Prize Junior's Virtual Festival"

• Complete the Audience Choice Voting Ballot and click submit.

Voting will end at midnight (MDT) on Sunday, April 24th. The high school and middle school films with the most votes will win the audience choice award.

“Estela en el” Mar (A Ship’s Wake) was filmed and directed by senior Jared Trevizo and Victoria Chacon. Their documentary follows the students of Palomas, Chihuahua, Mexico who seek education in a land of better opportunity here in the United States. It chronicles the early-dawn rise, the near one-hour bus trip, followed by a full day of learning and an early evening trip home.

Along the way, personal struggles are lamented as testimony to the student's quest for a better education and a better life. Emotions are poured out by students from across the border as they share their concerns about uncertain futures.

Trevizo and Chacon were interviewed by the Deming Headlight back in March (https://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2022/03/24/lights-camera-action-students-film-border-documentary-festival/7152845001/).

Trevizo is a Deming Cesar Chavez Charter High School student who attends Media Arts at DHS. Liz Gomez is the teacher for the DHS Media Arts program.

Films will be shown and judged online and during the Film Prize Junior New Mexico Film Festival in Santa Fe on April 22-24.

The grand prize and audience choice short films will win digital grants for their schools, along with rewards for students and teachers.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

