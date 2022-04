PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Our Phoenix Suns will have to do without star guard Devin Booker until further notice as they try to take back the lead in their series against the Pelicans. The Suns organization said Wednesday that an MRI showed Booker “sustained a mild right hamstring strain.” While the Suns have not said how long Booker will be sidelined, ESPN is reporting that he’ll miss Game 3 and Game 4.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO