ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp Calls Amber Heard’s Abuse Claims ‘Heinous’ In Defamation Trial

By Sanjana Karanth
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGWC5_0fE4lIBk00

Johnny Depp testified in his own defamation trial on Tuesday, saying that the abuse allegations his ex-wife Amber Heard made against him are “heinous” and “not based in any species of truth.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor took the stand on the fourth day of the trial . Depp has accused Heard of defamation related to a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. Heard has countersued Depp in the case .

In the op-ed, Heard called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The “Aquaman” actor did not name her ex-husband in the piece, but Depp’s lawyers have argued that Heard referenced a restraining order she obtained in 2016 against Depp amid their divorce proceedings.

“About six years ago, Ms. Heard made some quite heinous and disturbing ― brought these disturbing criminal acts against me that were not based in any species of truth. It was a complete shock ... It just didn’t need to go in that direction,” Depp said. “Nothing of the kind had ever happened, though there were arguments, things of that nature. But never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

“So at the time, because the news of her accusations had permeated the industry and then made its way through media and social media, became quite a global, let’s say ‘fact,’ if you will,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFMMF_0fE4lIBk00 Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial in the Fairfax County Circuit courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 19. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Depp began his testimony by describing the abuse he experienced as a child, particularly from his mother. The actor said the verbal, emotional and psychological abuse was worse than the physical abuse, and that after Depp’s father left the family, his mother spiraled into depression and attempted suicide.

Depp also said his struggle with substance abuse began at age 11, when he would take pills his mother used for nerve pain. He said he’d used substances on and off over the years, not to “party” but “to numb myself of the ghosts, the wraiths that were still with me from my youth.”

Heard’s lawyers have argued that much of the abuse she allegedly experienced happened while Depp was under the influence of drugs or alcohol . Heard has alleged that Depp was unable to maintain sobriety, and that he would become violent toward her after drinking or using drugs. Depp said that he became addicted to opiates before he got into a relationship with Heard, and that he detoxed during the relationship. He maintains that he has not taken opiates since then.

“The characterization of my substance ‘abuse’ that’s been delivered by Ms. Heard is grossly embellished and, I’m sorry to say, but a lot of it is just plainly false,” Depp testified. “I think it was an easy target for her to hit because once you’ve trusted somebody for a certain amount of years and you’ve told them all the secrets of your life, that information then of course can be used against you, especially if it’s taken to a point that is teetering on impossible.”

Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, met on the set of “The Rum Diary” in 2009, and began dating about three years later ― though Depp testified on Tuesday that the two shared a kiss in his trailer during the filming of “Diary.” The couple married in 2015 and divorced two years later .

“She was too good to be true,” Depp testified when describing the early days of their relationship, calling Heard “attentive,” “loving,” “smart,” “funny” and “understanding.” He said they had many things in common, and that for about a year and a half the relationship “was amazing,” until it started going downhill.

“I worked quite a lot. When I would come home from work, I would come in the house or hotel and she would sit me down on the couch and give me a glass of wine and take my boots off, set them to the side ― and I’d never experienced anything like that in my life,” Depp said. “It became a regular thing that she did, this kind of routine.”

The actor said that one night he came home from work to find Heard busy on the phone, so he sat down and took off his own boots. According to Depp, Heard then approached him, upset that he’d taken his boots off, saying “That’s my job, you don’t do that.”

“I felt that strange,” he testified. “And then once you notice something like that, then you start to notice the little tidbits ― and then within a year, year and a half, she had become another person, almost.”

Depp is expected to continue his testimony Wednesday.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline .

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline . You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line . Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Is the Father of Amber Heard's Baby? She Had a Daughter in 2021

Actress Amber Heard has been making headlines with her high-profile court trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, but in 2021, Amber shocked the world by revealing she had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The news was entirely unexpected and left fans with lots of questions regarding the baby's father, who at the time was not revealed to the public.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
The Independent

Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

Johnny Depp Punched, Kicked, And Pulled Amber Heard By Her Hair, Her Attorney Said

Johnny Depp punched and kicked his then-wife Amber Heard during a three-day blackout in Australia, then in a later attack dragged her by her hair, pulling out chunks, Heard's attorney said during opening statements Tuesday of the trial in which a jury will determine whether Heard was telling the truth when she said she was a victim of domestic violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s friend ejected as witness as she admits watching clips of defamation trial

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Defamation#The Washington Post
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s doctor says he wasn’t paid as he worried about actor’s alcohol and drug use

During a pre-recorded deposition played in court, Johnny Depp’s doctor confirmed that the actor didn’t pay him for a period of time and that he was worried about Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use. Dr David Kipper works with wealthy patients who pay a regular fee to always be able to get access to a doctor. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesDuring his deposition on 22 February 2021, which was played in court on Monday, Dr Kipper was asked if he recalled not being paid for three months. “I recall not being paid. I don’t remember how long –...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Amber Heard Argues With Priest While Filming New Thriller 'In The Fire' Amid $50M Defamation Battle With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was spotted on the set of her new movie, In The Fire, for the first time, and she's arguing with a priest on day one of filming. It looks like her role as a psychiatrist in the supernatural thriller is prepping her for her day in court against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The exes are gearing up to face off over the $50 defamation lawsuit the actor filed against Heard.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy