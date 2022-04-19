ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh making most of opportunities with Cowboys

By Ryan Thorburn
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkCcf_0fE4lDm700

LARAMIE – There are 13 players from Nebraska on Wyoming’s current roster.

Nine of the Cornhusker State imports are from Omaha or surrounding cities and suburbs on the eastern side of the state, including incoming four-star offensive line recruit DeShawn Woods and touted quarterback prospect Caden Becker.

UW head coach Craig Bohl, who grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, considers Sabastian Harsh more of an in-state recruit.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound sophomore defensive end from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, has been one of the team’s bright spots during spring practice.

“He’s known all over the state and it’s great to have a guy from western Nebraska,” Bohl said. “I’ve been making a pitch that everything from Ogallala west should just secede and become Wyoming.”

The roughly 150-mile drive from Scottsbluff to Laramie takes about two hours and 20 minutes. The town with a population of a little over 15,000 is about 400 miles and six hours away from Lincoln, home of the Huskers.

“I love Laramie,” Harsh said. “I’m a country boy at heart.”

Originally, Harsh joined UW as a walk-on with a promise from Bohl he would receive a scholarship after showing he could handle his academic responsibilities.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Harsh – who played quarterback, linebacker and even booted a 79-yard punt in high school – did not get on the field as a true freshman while focusing on school and developing behind veteran players like Garrett Crall.

“In my experience of what a Nebraska player looks like and (how) that transitions into success on the field, I felt good about his athleticism,” Bohl said of recruiting Harsh. “He was off academically. So we sat down with him and his parents and said, ‘Alright, the deal is going to be you come in as a walk-on, perform academically and after your first year we’ll put you on scholarship.’

“You’ve got to hit the books, you’ve got to be right in school. And he did. He answered the bell there.”

Harsh contributed on special teams last season, finishing with seven tackles in 13 games.

With the graduation of Crall, compounded by losing Solomon Byrd, Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate to the transfer portal, the Pokes need several young defensive ends to fill the void this fall.

DeVonne Harris, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Braden Siders and Harsh are the edge rushers coaches and teammates have been raving about consistently this spring.

“It’s great to see these guys make those plays and then their confidence grows,” noted Jordan Bertagnole, UW’s starting defensive tackle.

Harsh said he was sad to see three of his defensive end mentors leave the program to finish their eligibility elsewhere, but the opportunity created a sense of urgency.

“I kind of just take it like a chip on my shoulder. I take it as a challenge to myself like, are you really ready for this? Can you be accountable and responsible, step up to the plate and be a leader for other teammates?” Harsh said. “Before Garrett and all those other guys left I made sure to ask them those questions about being a leader so I could just really soak it in before they left.

“I think it’s really working out so far. I’m trying to bring a lot of energy to the defense.”

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said Harris and Harsh have performed well throughout spring, but Omotosho really caught his eye entering Saturday’s scrimmage at War Memorial Stadium.

“Olu has had a really good spring. Way different kid than he was last fall, way different kid than he was last spring as far as attention to detail, attention to knowing what he’s doing,” Sawvel said. “He looks like a guy that believes this is his time. He is a really talented guy. You’re talking about a 245-pound guy that can run really, really well.”

Crall had 44 total tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss as a super senior. Byrd, Jones and Pate combined for 8.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss.

On the interior of the defensive line, the Cowboys return nose tackle Cole Godbout (70 tackles, 5.0 sacks) and Bertagnole (38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss).

Caleb Robinson, a 6-2, 300-pound sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska, is expected to be the next man in rotating behind Godbout and Bertagnole.

“I definitely see change and we’re starting to play as one group,” Bertagnole said. “Everybody talks to each other and everybody has each other’s back. I felt like last year there were guys that kind of kept to themselves. We’ve been doing a good job as a defense talking to everybody because everybody is going to have a role next season.”

Harsh said Bohl, current assistant Shannon Moore and former assistant Pete Kaligis (now at Washington State) made a strong impression with his family during the recruiting process when they laid out the academic and football path for him to succeed with the Pokes.

“I went other places but no one really connected with my parents. I came on my visit, and they even took my sister to the basketball arena and showed her around,” Harsh said. “It showed my parents they really cared about me here. They knew even though I was walking on here, at some point they were going to get me right.

“I told my parents I was going to take this really seriously and I wasn’t going to let them down. So far the plan is going as planned. It is working out really well.”

Bohl was reluctant to praise Harsh too much with so much work ahead of the young Pokes before the 2022 season kicks off.

But it sure sounds like there’s a good chance Harsh’s family and friends should plan to make the drive from Scottsbluff to see No. 54 in action.

“It’s dangerous for me to elevate a guy before he has really done it. I think my eyes are pretty damn good as far as seeing athletic guys,” Bohl said. “It’s going to be fun to see him over the next couple years. Just another Nebraska guy that’s coming our way.”

