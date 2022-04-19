ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Transit district drops mask requirement against virus

By Ethan Myers, The Astorian
 3 days ago

The Sunset Empire Transportation District announced that masks to protect against the coronavirus are optional for riders and employees on buses and in facilities.

The move comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate for public transportation on Monday, leaving room for agencies to determine their own mask requirements.

Buy Now Masks are no longer required on local buses. Colin Murphey/The Astorian

The decision was based on the judge’s ruling, guidance from the Federal Transit Administration and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s announcement to make masks optional, the transit district said in a statement Tuesday.

The change went into effect immediately.

“We understand that riders and transit employees will have mixed feelings about this sudden change,” Jeff Hazen, the transit district’s executive director, said. “We ask that people be kind and respectful of a person’s individual decision to wear a mask or not.”

Masks will still be required on RideAssist vehicles until further guidance is received, the transit district said.

Masks are also no longer required at Portland International Airport or Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

