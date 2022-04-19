ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to expect from Penn State’s Blue-White game, young Lions to watch, PSU O-line issues: Blue-White Breakdown

By Bob Flounders
PennLive.com
Penn State wraps up 2022 spring drills on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. That’s right, it’s time to preview the Blue-White game. On...

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
Area Athletes Kirsten, Zientek Leading Royals Baseball Team This Season

SCRANTON, Pa. — A year removed from an NCAA Division III Tournament berth, the University of Scranton baseball team is once again playing well. The Royals are 20-6-1 on the season and in 2nd place in the Landmark Conference. Newswatch 16 stopped by practice this week - indoors, due to the weather. Head Coach Mike Bartoletti led his Royals to a conference title last year before the NCAA tournament trip. They'll have the chance to do that again, thanks to plenty of local talent -- guys like Wallenpaupack's Tyler Kirsten and Hazleton Area's Corey Zientek, both hitting over .400 this season.
Bishop McDevitt freshman QB Stone Saunders adds ACC offer

Bishop McDevitt freshman quarterback Stone Saunders added an ACC offer to his list Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Saunders said that Louisville was the latest school to enter the mix for his services. The Cardinals also reportedly offered McDevitt sophomore receiver Rico Scott.
PennLive.com

