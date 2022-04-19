Wausau committee approves Dining on the Street adjustment, Woodchucks pregame party

Adobe stock photo

Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee approved a request from Wausau River District to amend downtown street dining on Saturday by an hour from June to August this year.

A note from the Executive Director of Wausau River District, Blake Opal-Wahoske, to the committee requested the change for Dining on the Street “to also include the event on Saturday evenings from June 11 until August.” The River District made the recommendation after discussing the matter with the owner of Malarkey’s, Tyler Vogt, and Mark Craig, General Manager of Compass Properties. Compass owns a number of properties in downtown Wausau.

“The difference between Wednesday and Saturdays will be that the timeline will be bumped back one hour, so on Saturdays we will close the street (in the 300 and 400 Blocks of Third Street) at 4 p.m. and run the event 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the street opening up immediately after,” Opal-Wahoske wrote.

The committee approved the request unanimously.

Woodchucks pregame tailgate party gets nod

Meanwhile, the Public Health and Safety Committee also approved a request from Pregame Pub to host a “Pregame” Tailgate Party to celebrate the opening day of the local baseball team, Wausau Woodchucks.

“We will be tailgating in the parking lot with music, beer and food,” Ashley Dadabo, an owner of Pregame Pub, wrote to the committee. “During this event, we would like to host music outside, leverage a grill/smoker for food and have the ability for our patrons to hang with us outside while walking to the Woodchucks game.”

The event at the pub parking lot, on 2002 N 6th St, is scheduled for 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on May 31.