Jacksonville firefighters were called about 4:30 p.m. Monday to Monqui's Suds at 907 W. Morton Ave. Chief Doug Sills said a dryer was on fire. Damage was contained to the dryer. Sills said it is undetermined if there was a malfunction or if something else caused the fire. One person was evaluated at the scene but did not seek medical treatment. The business was able to continue operations. (Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree / Journal-Courier)

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO