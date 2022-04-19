Sharon Stone "Bitch-Slapped" Kaley Cuoco While Filming Season 2 Of "The Flight Attendant" And It Was Completely Improvised

Related
US Magazine
Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes
She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs
Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
People
Estelle Harris, Seinfeld Star and Toy Story Voice Actress, Dead at 93
Estelle Harris has died due to natural causes in Palm Desert, Calif., PEOPLE confirms. She was 93. The actress' family announced her death in a statement to Deadline on Saturday. "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25...
Kaley Cuoco Says She Was “Devastated” After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson
Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a role that got away. In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she was “devastated” after learning she didn’t land a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco on Tackling Sobriety, Five Versions of Herself in Season Two of 'The Flight Attendant''Big Bang Theory' Book to Reveal Untold Secrets About Hit Comedy (Exclusive)'The Flight Attendant' Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer “I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was...
NME
Thandiwe Newton denies she was fired from ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ over Channing Tatum dispute
Thandiwe Newton has denied “inaccurate” reports which claimed she was fired from Magic Mike’s Last Dance following an argument with Channing Tatum. In a report from The Sun, it claimed the two actors were involved in an on-set feud over Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at last month’s Oscars.
Channing Tatum says he should 'probably apologize' to Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, after she said seeing 'Magic Mike' in London was 'up there' with her wedding day
Bell once said that seeing the "Magic Mike" live show in London was on par with the birth of her children and her marriage to Dax Shepard.
Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch
Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
Kardashian fans spot Alabama Barker, 16, wearing ‘stepmom’ Kourtney’s old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to Hulu premiere
FANS have spotted how Alabama Barker, 16, wore her "stepmother" Kourtney's old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to The Kardashians Hulu premiere on Thursday. Alabama showed off her fancy dress in a series of Instagram photos. The daughter of Travis Barker, 46, had long and curly blonde hair as she...
Hello Magazine
Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star
Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
Kandi Burruss Responds to NeNe Leakes: 'I Don't Want This to Become a Big Shade Throwing Contest'
Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes threw some light shade recently about Kandi Burruss' Bravo spinoff, "Kandi & the Gang." "I don't want this to become a big shade-throwing contest between she and I, but I do not understand why she does that," Kandi said in an interview with Popculture.
Popculture
Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed
Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
Kris Jenner blasted for ‘wasteful’ Easter dessert & candy displays as fans complain sweets will be ‘thrown away’
KRIS Jenner has been accused of being wasteful for her Easter dessert and candy displays as fans complain the sweets will be thrown away. Fans were amazed at how full the Kardashian's Easter table was. The Kardashians lavishly celebrated Easter at Kris' $12M Palm Springs home and fans couldn't believe...
Hello Magazine
Kaley Cuoco stuns in rare pictures with lookalike sister Briana
Kaley Cuoco comes from a family of strong genes, clearly, as fans were able to see in a series of pictures shared by her younger sister Briana. Taking to Instagram, Briana posted a series of snapshots from moments in her life that meant a lot to her, including some with her partner Brian.
Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend
Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
Cinema Blend
Young Sheldon's Season 5 Finale Guest Stars Were Revealed, And One Has Direct Ties To The Big Bang Theory
Young Sheldon Season 5 is a big season for the CBS series thus far, as a shocking canonical twist marked a shift in the show's tone slightly. While it’s safe to assume Young Sheldon might skew a bit more dramatic on occasion, the fun will never stop completely. In fact, CinemaBlend can reveal that two very magical guest stars will appear in the upcoming season finale in the form of the legendary Penn and Teller, which should be very exciting for fans of The Big Bang Theory.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman gets engaged to Addie Hall after over a year of dating: 'She said yes!'
The Big Bang Theory alum Kevin Sussman announced Monday that he'd gotten engaged to David Young & Company realtor Addie Hall with a snap of them seated at Pastis in Manhattan's West Village. The 51-year-old Staten Island native - who boasts 769K Twitter/Instagram followers - wrote: 'Folks… she said yes!'...
Popculture
Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
Popculture
CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
'Gaslit' Star Julia Roberts on Her Kids Going to College and Her Family’s Major Move
Julia Roberts is headed back to TV, playing Watergate whistleblower Martha Mitchell on her new Starz show “Gaslit” with Sean Penn. “Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Roberts about the role, moving out of Hollywood, and her kids!. Julia’s twins Hazel and Phinnaeus are about to go...
Hello Magazine
Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news
Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
