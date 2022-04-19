ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Stone "Bitch-Slapped" Kaley Cuoco While Filming Season 2 Of "The Flight Attendant" And It Was Completely Improvised

By Morgan Murrell
Ahead of The Flight Attendant 's Season 2 premiere, series star Kaley Cuoco visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to dish on some behind-the-scenes secrets.

ABC / instagram.com

They were in the middle of casting for the perfect actor to portray Cassie's (Kaley) mother, Lisa, on the show, when Kaley remembered that she knew a notable actor who just so happened to be a big fan of the show: Sharon Stone .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCGni_0fE4iSwp00
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

Kaley, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, reached out to Sharon and immediately started texting about it. Soon after, Sharon was hired — "This is unreal,” Kaley said . “All of a sudden, she was in front of me, and there was my mom. It was nuts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qU3YS_0fE4iSwp00
ABC

“I think one of our scenes was 10 minutes long, and it’s very emotional. Before we started the scene, she sat me down and said, ‘Hey, how do you feel about me touching you in this scene?'" I said, "'Whatever you want to do — you are Sharon Stone.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRdGA_0fE4iSwp00
ABC

“It’s this very long emotional scene, and at the end of the scene, she’s supposed to come up and say something very serious to me, and walk out…"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fBYw_0fE4iSwp00
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

"...she says this line to me, and she grabs my face, and she whacks me!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caP4z_0fE4iSwp00
ABC

The 36-year-old Big Bang Theory alum confirmed the slap was 100% real and, unfortunately for Kaley's sake, they had to shoot the scene more than once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Emevg_0fE4iSwp00
ABC

“Sharon comes back, and she says, ‘Oh my god, I love you; I didn’t mean to do that. It just seemed right for the scene,’” Kaley continued, adding that Sharon “bitch-slapped” her again in two more takes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdBKT_0fE4iSwp00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“Three times, I got slapped!” Kaley said, noting that Sharon kept apologizing. “I say that with love — it was insane but one of the best stories I ever had.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkF1F_0fE4iSwp00
ABC

You'll get a chance to see the scene in all its glory when Season 2 of The Flight Attendant airs on HBO Max on April 21. And to learn more about Kaley, check out the full interview below:

